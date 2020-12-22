Ligue 1 2020-21 has been the most open campaign in France football in recent years as teams are showing the effects of a coronavirus-hit year. Players have had very little time to recover in between games as leagues are trying to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 enforced halt which has seen Lille emerge as surprise leaders while favourites PSG third. Ligue 1 currently boasts some of Europe’s most talented forwards and we take a look at some of the best forwards in the competition until now. Serie A 2020-21 Best Forwards: Top Strikers in Italy's Top Division Football League This Season.

Ligue 1 has grown in stature in recent years which has resulted in the competition attracting some of the biggest names in world football. From the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Neymar Jr, some of the best forwards in football have plied their trade in the top division of France. So here are some of the top attackers in France this season. La Liga 2020-21 Best Forwards: Top Strikers in Spain's Top Division Football League This Season.

Top Forwards in Ligue 1 2020-21

5. Boulaye Dia

The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in Ligue 1 and has been one of the best forwards in France. The French youngster has scored nine goals in 11 games for Stade de Reims this campaign despite the team battling relegation.

4. Florian Thauvin

The 27-year-old is a player reborn since his move back to Marseille and under Andre Villas-Boas, is living up to his potential. Olympique de Marseille are currently fourth in the table and the 27-year-old in 14 games have played part in 12 goals, scoring six and assisting as many times.

3. Andy Delort

Andy Delort has been sensational for Montpellier this season and is the main reason the club are fighting for Champions League places and also have an outside chance at league glory for the first time since 2012. The 29-year-old has scored 7 goals in 14 games along with setting up six assists for his team-mates.

2. Memphis Depay

The Dutch international has carried his form from last season and once again is the driving force behind Lyon’s yet another title charge. Memphis Depay has scored eight goals in the league so far along with providing four assists and creating 37 chances which has taken Lyon joint-top of the table.

1. Kylian Mbappe

The PSG youngster has been a bright spark for his team in a campaign that has seen the team perform inconsistently. Kylian Mbappe has scored league-high 11 goals in 12 games this season and has also set up four goals for his team-mates.

