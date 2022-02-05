Neymar Jr celebrates his 30th birthday on February 5, 2022. Apart from his goal-scoring abilities, the former Barcelona forward is also in the news for the kind of pictures posted by him. On his 30th birthday, let's have a look at the 5 best pictures of Neymar from his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating Brazil's win
View this post on Instagram
With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
View this post on Instagram
Christmas Celebration with Family
View this post on Instagram
Neymar letting his hair down
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).