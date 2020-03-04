Neymar Jr Transfer Updates: Shocking Release Clause Allows Brazilian Footballer to Seal Sensational Barcelona Return

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Barcelona-Neymar transfer saga has taken a new turn as according to reports from Spain the Brazilian is closer to a sensational return to Camp Nou in the summer. The flamboyant Brazilian swapped the Catalan giants with PSG in 2017 for a record transfer fee of £198 million. Since his move to the French capital, Neymar has been linked with a move back to the La Liga side and it looks like the transfer may happen come next season due to a release clause in his contract. Neymar Reveals He Will Miss Brazil Carnival 2020 After Receiving Criticism in Previous Years.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Neymar still has the desire to return to Barcelona after his relationship with PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has broken down. It is said that Neymar will use a FIFA Clause in his contract to push for a move away from the French giant’s after spending three seasons there. As per FIFA’s ‘Regulations on Status and Transfer of Players’, a player who has signed the deal under the age of 28 and has played three consecutive full seasons at the club is allowed to hand in their notice and leave the club immediately. Neymar Jr Agrees to Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Says ‘I Will Play There One Day’ (Watch Video).

Neymar has made 20 appearances for PSG this season, scoring 16 goals and assisting 6 times. Just last month, PSG director Leonardo stated that Neymar is ‘committed’ to the club. ‘Today, if we talk about the pitch, what are we saying? He is committed, very happy and a fantastic player. He is very fit. We are happy to have him. Wonderful.’ He said.

If Neymar decides to leave in the summer, his release clause would be £157 million, which is £31 million less than what Barcelona sold him for. The Brazilian is yet to renew his contract with PSG and Barcelona will see this as a good opportunity to sign him. Lionel Messi has also expressed his desire of hoping to see ‘good friend’ Neymar back at the club and looks like the two behemoths may be seen in the Red and Blue of Blaugrana from next season.