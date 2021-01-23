Footballers always share a special relationship with their fans and an example of that could be seen in an old video of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr which has gone viral on social media in recent days. The Brazilian footballer is one of the most recognised athletes in the sporting world at the moment but this clip is from his Santos days, a club which he played from 2009 to 2013. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi, Says ‘We are Just Focused on the Present’.

In the clip, a young fan can be seen performing a celebration and asking Neymar Jr to replicate that when he scores a goal. The Brazilian also obliged the request, copying the little kid's dance after netting in the game. The winger was also joined by his Santos team-mates in the celebration. Sadio Mane Fulfils His Promise by Copying a Fan’s Celebration During Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21.

Watch Video

Little boy: “If you score a goal can you do this dance?” Neymar: “I will do that one then, deal?” INCREDIBLE 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rLtiBKddLj — Neymar News (@Neymoleque) January 21, 2021

Speaking of Neymar Jr, the Brazilian recently returned from an ankle injury earlier in the month and in his first game back, helped Paris Saint Germain win the domestic cup against rivals Marseille. The 28-year-old came off the bench in that game, scoring the winner from the spot, guiding Mauricio Pochettino to his first trophy as a PSG boss.

The 28-year-old’s absence had a huge impact on PSG’s season with the Parisians struggling domestically resulting in the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. However, since Neymar’s return, Paris have won all their games since, taking back the top spot in the league.

