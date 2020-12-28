Sadio Mane has always won hearts with his amazing gestures. Now the Liverpool forward has once again impressed us with his yet another gesture where he was seen copying a fan’s celebration during Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21. So a couple of weeks ago, he was chatting with a fan named Lee Swan and the two were having a hearty conversation with each other. During the course of the talk, Liverpool star said that he loves to copy celebrations and asked the fan if he had the same in mind. The fan showed the celebration in which he kissed his finger and then pointed up to the sky. Photo of Sadio Mane Carrying Broken iPhone Screen Guard Goes Viral, but It’s Liverpool Footballer’s Modest Reason for Not Repairing Will Leave You Amazed!

This celebration was a tribute to the fan's grandfather. Little did Lee Swan know that Liverpool star would copy his celebration but he did so. After netting a goal at the 35th minute of the match, he copied the fan's celebration. Even Liverpool shared the video of the same on social media and the clip went viral on social media.

Sadio promised and delivered ✊ Lee, that was for you and your grandad ❤️ https://t.co/K3XNoSqOSrpic.twitter.com/KmafiUSFKP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

The game was in the news for Mohamed Salah being ousted from the starting XI for the match. Salah then came back into the playing XI and netted a couple of goals and Crystal Palace lost the game by 7-0.

