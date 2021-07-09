Neymar Jr's Team Brazil is playing the final of the Copa America 2021 against Argentina at the Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janerio. The pictures of the practice session went viral on social media after the team shared snaps of the same. The last time the two teams met each other in the semi-finals of the Copa America 2019, Brazil walked away with a 2-0 win. Back then it was Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino who scored for the team walked away with the win. Lionel Messi’s Team Argentina Sweats it Out for Copa America 2021 Finals Against Brazil (See Pics).

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina had clinched third place after they defeated Chile 2-1. Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala were the ones who scored goals for the team and with this, they bagged third place. On the other hand, Brazil won the finals of Copa America 2021. The team had registered a 3-1 win against Peru in the finals and thus clinched their ninth title. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by the official handle of Brazil below:

O treino de hoje da #SeleçãoBrasileira contado pelas lentes de Lucas Figueiredo! 📸 pic.twitter.com/kqt28vUUCV — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 8, 2021

Segue a thread pra saber um pouco mais da atividade de hoje na Granja Comary! Com todas as atenções voltadas para a decisão da CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica, a #SeleçãoBrasileira treinou agora à tarde. O início do trabalho foi com o já tradicional bobinho. pic.twitter.com/rBu0RVk9JO — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 8, 2021

Lionel Messi's Argentina went on to beat Colombia on penalties to clinch a spot in the finals of the tournament. Colombia will lock horns with Peru for third place on the table.

