Neymar’s Mother Nadine Goncalves, 52, Breaks Up With 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Tiago Ramos

Nadine Goncalves (Photo Credits: Instagram/Nadine Goncalves)

Neymar Jr’s mom, Nadine Goncalves has reportedly dumped her 23-year-old gamer boyfriend Tiago Ramos after finding out that he dated a number of men before. The Paris Saint-Germain super star’s mother made her relationship with Tiago official merely two weeks ago on Instagram as she wrote ‘The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it’. Ramos is a huge fan of the Brazilian international and is five years younger than him. Neymar’s Mother Nadine Goncalves, 52, Is Dating 22-Year-Old Gamer Tiago Ramos Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star.

According to a report from news outlet The Sun, Nadine broke up with Tiago Ramos after finding out that he previously dated a number of men. It is reported that Tiago was allegedly dating Neymar’s chef Mauro before beginning a relationship with his mother. It was also claimed that he was romantically involved with famous Brazilian actor Carlinhos Maia in the past.

Naymar Jr had also shown his support to the couple as he commented on Nadine’s Instagram post with Tiago when she made their relationship official. ‘Be happy mom love you’ the Brazil international wrote.

However, it is now reported that Nadine’s family have urged her to end the short fling with Tiago. The 23-year-old is from the city of Pernambuco and is a model and part of a gaming team known as 4K Easy. It is reported that Tiago has now returned to Brazil to his family after leaving Nadine’s mansion.