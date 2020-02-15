NOR vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Norwich City vs Liverpool Football Match

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Table-toppers Liverpool will be locking horns with bottom-off-the-table Norwich City in the Saturday clash of the English Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Carrow Road in Norwich, England. Well, the campaign of both the sides in the ongoing tournament which makes Liverpool the clear favourite to clinch the clash. However, Norwich have nothing to lose from the game and must give their best in order to cause a major upset. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for LIV vs NOR match. Philippe Coutinho Could Return to Liverpool, Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp Open for Summer Move: Report.

Star mid-fielders Sadio Mane and James Milner have recovered from their respective hamstring injuries and will take the field in the upcoming encounter. However, winger Xherdan Shaqiri is still recovering from a niggle and will be out of this fixture. For Canaries, Timm Klose is the only injured player in the squad. Midfielder Ben Godfrey has served his three-match suspension and will be eligible to participate in the upcoming game. So, the side have a good forward attack and will aim to cause a turnaround. Meanwhile, let’s look at the best dream11 side of the match.

Norwich City vs Liverpool, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) should be your keeper for this match.

Norwich City vs Liverpool, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for three defenders and they should be Virgil van Djik (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV) and Ben Godfrey (NOR).

Norwich City vs Liverpool, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV) should be selected as your captain. The other players in your midfield should be Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (LIV), Kenny McClean (NOR) and Alexander Tettey (NOR).

Norwich City vs Liverpool, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV) and Adam Idah (NOR) should fill the slots of strikers in your team.

Well, Sadio Mane is certainly one of the best players going around and hence, he should be picked as captain of your fantasy team while his teammate Mohamed Salah will be the ideal pick for vice-captain slot.