Philippe Coutinho Could Return to Liverpool, Reds Manager Jurgen Klopp Open for Summer Move: Report

Philip Coutinho (Photo Credits: Getty)

Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho could return back to Merseyside as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to the idea of resigning the Brazilian in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 27-year-old joined Barcelona from the Reds in January 2018 and after a brilliant start to his career in Catalonia, Coutinho found it difficult to impress the Spanish club in the following season and was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season. As per various reports, Barcelona are looking to sell the Brazilian and Liverpool looks like the favoured destination. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Signs New Contract With Merseyside Club Until 2024.

According to a report from the Express, Jurgen Klopp is ready to seal the transfer return of Philippe Coutinho. The report also claims that the Merseyside club is interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s star teenager Kai Havertz and will only attempt to resign Coutinho if that transfer fails. Barcelona are open to selling the Brazilian and he will cost around £77 million if the Reds want to acquire his services once again. Jurgen Klopp Makes Journalist Google At What Position Jose Mourinho Played.

Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona in 2018 for a transfer fee of £142 million but after struggling at the Spanish side he was loaned out to Bayern Munich. The German club also have an opportunity to sign the 27-year-old at the end of the season for £102 million but it is looking unlikely that the Bundesliga club will take that option.

Philippe Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 for £ 8.5 million and went on to spend five years at the Premier League club. The Brazilian was one of the most important players at the club and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2015. Coutinho will surely relish a chance to prove himself once again at the club where he rose to the top of world football.