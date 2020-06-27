After a break of almost four months, FA Cup is back in action as Norwich City (NOR) host Manchester United (MUN) in the quarter-finals of the tournament. NOR vs MUN clash will be played at Carrow Road on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were brilliant against Sheffield United and will be looking to carry that form in this game as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Norwich City vs Manchester United Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Jesse Lingard Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Midfielder Must Show Form to Extend Stay at Old Trafford.

With games coming thick and fast after football’s restart from coronavirus suspension both teams are expected to make a number of changes. Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard could all come back into the side could all come into the United side as they play again in three days time. Ansu Fati’s Father Responds to Manchester United Transfer Links, Says ‘He Is Comfortable in Barcelona’.

Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell were rested by Daniel Farke against Everton and therefore could start this match. The canaries will be without defender Sam Byram who will miss the remainder of the campaign through injury.

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero (MUN) should be your keeper for this match.

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Max Aarons (NOR), Brandon Williams (MUN) and Eric Bailly (MUN) should be the players in your defence.

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Tom Cantwell (NOR), Emiliano Buendia (NOR), Jesse Lingard (MUN) and Juan Mata (MUN) can be selected as your midfielders.

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Teemu Pukki (NOR), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Odion Ighalo (MUN).

Tom Cantwell (NOR) can be named as your vice-captain while Odion Ighalo (MUN) must be selected as your captain.

