NorthEast United FC would be seen in action against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Monday, January 31. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC are currently sitting pretty at the top of the ISL 2021-22 points table with 23 points in 13 matches. They are likely to add to that tally when they face NorthEast, a side that is struggling at the 10th spot with just two wins in 14 games. Khalid Jamil's side are heading into this clash with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Mumbai City. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Hyderabad on the other hand, made a remarkable comeback to clinch a 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in their last game. Striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has scored 12 goals, the highest in ISL this season so far, would once again be a player to watch out for. NorthEast meanwhile, would rely heavily on Deshorn Brown to provide some magic upfront. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule

The NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa. The match will take place on January 31, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

