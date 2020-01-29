Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ODS vs FCG in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Odisha FC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Odisha FC will hope to continue its four-match winning run at home when they face FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium needing a win to consolidate their third position in Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). Odisha FC were thrashed 0-3 by Bengaluru FC in their previous game while FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 3-2 at home. Josep Gombau’s side will want to return back to winning ways but will certainly be confident at home where they have won their last four matches and have scored nine times in them. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of ODS vs FCG match in ISL 6, should scroll down for more information. Odisha FC Vs FC Goa - Live Football Score.

In seven matches on the road, FC Goa have won three, drawn two and lost the other two. Both of those two defeats against table leaders ATK and Bengaluru FC have come in their previous two games. Goa coach Sergio Lobera will hope to end this dry run on the road with a win against Odisha, who they thrashed 3-0 at home in an earlier meeting. FC Goa will miss midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who has accumulated four yellow cards and is suspended for this game. Odisha FC, on the other, have already lost striker and club top-scorer Aridane Santana for the season while defenders Carlos Javier Delgado and Shubham Sarangi are suspended. Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

When is Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). ODS vs FCG match ISL 6 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 6 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match.

A win for FC Goa will take them to the top of ISL 2019-20 standings. They are tied on points (27) with table leaders ATK after the same number of games (14) and can go three points clear albeit a match more at the top. Odisha FC, on the other, need a win to consolidate their position in the fourth place of the ISL 2019-20 points table. They are on 21 points from 14 games, Mumbai City at fifth are one behind from the same number of matches.