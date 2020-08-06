London, Aug 6: Alexis Sanchez will be joining Inter Milan on the basis of a permanent transfer, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. He has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large portion of his 560,000 pounds-a-week wage.

"I can confirm we have agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there they have liked him so that's a good move for him," Sky Sports quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We wish him all the best and he is a top player who we want to see play his best football," he added.

Solskjaer's remarks came as Manchester United registered a 7-1 aggregate win over LASK in the Euro League round-of-16 tie.

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta on Wednesday told Sky in Italy that Sanchez would be signing a three-year contract, saying: "He is not official yet but unofficially he is ours for three seasons. We believe in him a lot and we are happy."

Since joining United from Arsenal in January 2018, Sanchez just managed to score five goals in 45 games.

