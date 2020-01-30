Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Joins Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho in Elite List After Defeating Pep Guardiola in Manchester Derby in Carabao Cup 2019/20 Semi-Final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again outclassed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium as United emerged as 1-0 winners in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2019-20 semi-final. The Red Devils emerged victorious but were unable to make it into the finals as they lost by 3-2 aggregate over two legs. Though they were unable to advance, it was a stellar night for United manager Ole Solskjaer as he matched a record which is only achieved by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Loses His Cool, Berates Jesse Lingard During Derby Clash in EFL Cup 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Manchester United for the second time this season got the better of Man City at the Etihad Stadium as they won 1-0 courtesy of a Nemanja Matic wonder goal. With this win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joined an elite list as he became only the third manager after Mourinho and Klopp to have recorded two victories over Pep Guardiola in his managerial career. This is the first time since the 1956-57 season that United have won twice at the Etihad stadium in the same campaign, with the first coming back in December 2019 during a Premier League clash. In addition to this, they are also the first side to beat Man City in England’s domestic competition since Wigan Athletic did so in the 2017/18 FA Cup fifth round, thus ending city’s 19 game unbeaten run. Man City 0–1 Man United, EFL Cup 2019–20 Semi-Final Result: United Win Manchester Derby, City Advance to Carabao Cup Final on 3–2 Aggregate.

Despite losing the second-leg, Man City are through to the finals thanks to the 3-1 first-leg win. The defending champions will face Aston Villa on March 1, 2020, as the Claret & Blue defeated Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate. Pep Guardiola and men won the domestic treble last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup while losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter-finals.