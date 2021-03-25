India will play Oman in an international friendly match on March 25 (Thursday). India vs Oman friendly match will be played at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. The friendly will serve as a preparation for both teams ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. India have already been knocked out of the contention of qualifying for the World Cup and are playing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for OMN vs IND match should scroll down for all details. Portugal Start 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers With Narrow Win Over Azerbaijan.

India will be without top scorer and captain Sunil Chhetri for the match against Oman as well as the friendly against UAE. Chhetri is currently recovering from COVID-19. India coach Igor Stimac has also named a young squad of 28 players, who will play both the friendlies against Oman and UAE. This will be India’s first match since November 2019 when they lost to Oman 1-0 that ruled them out of the World Cup qualifiers. Oman enter this clash after playing a goalless draw against Jordan last week. 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: World Champions France Held to 1–1 Draw by Ukraine.

OMN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Amrinder Singh (IND) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

OMN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Khalid Al-Braiki (OMN), Saad Suhail Al-Mukhaini (OMN) will be selected as the four defenders.

OMN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anirudh Thapa (IND), Harib Al-Saadi (OMN), Lallianzuala Chhangte (IND) and Mohsin Al-Khaldi (OMN) will be picked as the midfielders.

OMN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mavir Singh (IND) and Muhsen Al-Ghassani (OMN) will play as the two forwards.

OMN vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (IND), Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Khalid Al-Braiki (OMN), Saad Suhail Al-Mukhaini (OMN), Anirudh Thapa (IND), Harib Al-Saadi (OMN), Lallianzuala Chhangte (IND) and Mohsin Al-Khaldi (OMN).

We will pick Manvir Singh (IND) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Oman forward Mohsin Al-Khaldi can be made the vice-captain for the India vs Oman team.

