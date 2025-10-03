Getafe will be facing Osasuna in an away tie this evening as they look to push up the points table in the Spanish La Liga. The team is currently 8th in the standings with 11 points from 7 matched played but their recent form has seen a dip with the team claiming only a solitary win in their last five games. Opponents Osasuna are 13th in the table and like Getafe have not been securing victories regularly. It is an important game for both these teams as they look to gain some momentum. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table.

Ante Budimir and Raúl García will form the strike partnership for Osasuna in the final third, who will line up in a 3-5-2 formation. Lucas Torró will be deployed in central midfield and his main task will be to pick up the forward passes. Jon Moncayola and Moi Gómez will push forward and try and help with the goal scoring.

Getafe like Osasuna will go with a 3-5-2 formation, preferred to counter attack their opponents. Borja Mayoral is a key goal scorer for the team with Javier Muñoz as the second forward. Luis Milla will sit deep and shield the backline for the team. Domingos Duarte, Abdel Abqar, and Djene Dakonam will be the three central defenders.

Osasuna vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Osasuna vs Getafe Date Friday, October 4 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Osasuna vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Osasuna will clash with Getafe in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Osasuna vs Getafe match is set to be played at the El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain, starting at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA President Gianni Infantino Unveils TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball for FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Osasuna vs Getafe live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Osasuna vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Osasuna vs Getafe La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Osasuna vs Getafe live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass. This game might lack the creative spark with both the teams not committing much forward. The tie will likely end in a 1-1 draw.

