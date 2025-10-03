Mumbai, October 3: The official match ball for the FIFA World Cup, named TRIONDA, was unveiled as the marquee football tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, is just nine months away from kick-off. This reveal builds upon other recent landmark tournament events, including the unveiling of the official mascots, the news that FIFA will donate 1 USD to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for every FIFA World Cup 26 ticket sold and the announcement that more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entered the Visa Presale Draw - the first of several ticket sales phases for the eagerly anticipated event. FIFA World Cup 2026 Mascots Revealed: Meet Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle Representing Canada, Mexico and USA.

A statement from FIFA said, "The countdown to the game-changing FIFA World Cup 26 has reached its latest significant milestone with the launch of the adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball of the competition. The name TRIONDA can be translated from Spanish as "three waves", and, alongside other unique and innovative design features, celebrates the fact that, for the first time, three host countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States - are uniting to host the FIFA World Cup."

Gianni Infantino Unveils TRIONDA

Official Match Ball of FIFA World Cup 2026

"The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it is a beauty!" said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "I am happy and proud to present TRIONDA. adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year's host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States. "I can't wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on - and the ball is rolling!"

The ball's vibrant design features a red, green and blue colour scheme that pays homage to the three host countries, while a brand-new four-panel construction with fluid geometry replicates the waves referenced in the ball's name. These panels connect to form a triangle in the centre of the ball in a nod to the historic union of the three host nations.

Iconography that represents each host country adorns the ball, with the maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States, while gold embellishments pay tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy, underlining the significance of the stage provided by FIFA's flagship tournament. TRIONDA boasts several key performance innovations.

The four-panel construction incorporates intentionally deep seams, creating a surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring sufficient and evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air. Additionally, embossed icons that are only visible up close elevate grip when striking or dribbling the ball in wet or humid conditions. Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday.

Connected ball technology again features in the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup, with a state-of-the-art 500Hz motion sensor chip delivering insight into every element of the ball's movement. This technology sends precise data to the video assistant referee system in real time, enhancing match officials' decision-making, including in relation to offside incidents.

TRIONDA's arrival continues the momentum leading up to the 23rd edition of the global extravaganza and comes ahead of important international match windows in October and November, during which more nations are set to seal their berths at the tournament, and the final draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 in Washington DC on Friday, December 5, 2025.

