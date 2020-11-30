Papa Bouba Diop, the former Senegal legend star has died after a reported prolonged illness. The former Senegal star scored the first goal against France and crashed out the defending champions of the World Cup in 2002. He had scored an opening goal of the match and took the team to a 1-0 win. The news of his demise has come in after the death of the former Argentine star Diego Maradona. The former Senegal footballer started off his career in Switzerland and then moved to the French club in January 2002. Sadio Mane, FIFA, Premier League were the ones who paid tributes to the football legend.

Liverpool star Mane took to social media and said that the news of Diop's demise broke his heart. He further stated that Diop will remain in the hearts of forever. Mane also shared the picture of the late football star on social media We shall also have a look at the posts by Premier League and FIFA. Check out the tweets below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel)

Portsmouth FC

💙 We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42 Rest in peace, The Wardrobe 🇸🇳 #Pompey pic.twitter.com/YC8sjhRugK — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 29, 2020

FIFA

So sad to lose an amazing footballer and person. Rest in peace my friend 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/BiddXlULHI — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 29, 2020

The English Premier League also offered condolences after the news of the death of the former star broke out. The entire team of LatestLY consoles the death of the former Senegal star. RIP

