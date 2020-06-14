Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News Latest Update: Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva to Leave Club at the End of This Month

Football IANS| Jun 14, 2020 01:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News Latest Update: Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva to Leave Club at the End of This Month
PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar and Brazilian captain Thiago Silva. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Paris, June 14: Striker Edinson Cavani and centre back and club captain Thiago Silva will leave Paris St Germain at the end of their contracts this month, sporting director Leonardo Araujo said.

Cavani is the all-time highest goal-scorer for the club while Silva is its longest-serving captain, having taken over the arm band in 2012.

"Yes, we are coming to the end," Leonardo said in an interview with newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

"It has been a very difficult decision to reach. These are players who have marked the history of the club and you wonder if you should carry on a little longer together or if it's best to avoid staying a year too long.

"We needed to make the right decision, including in economic terms and in terms of the next generation of players coming through."

PSG won a third successive French Ligue 1 title and made striker Mauro Icardi's move to the club permanent but their financial position has been significantly weakened by the league's early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Silva and Cavani joined PSG from Italian clubs in the early years of the Qatari ownership of the French club. While Silva joined from AC Milan in 2012, Cavani joined from Napoli in 2013.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Edinson Cavani Paris St Germain Thiago Silva
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Refused to Swap Shirts With Stefano Sorrentino After AC Chievo Verona Goal-Keeper Stopped his Penalty (Watch Video)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Refused to Swap Shirts With Stefano Sorrentino After AC Chievo Verona Goal-Keeper Stopped his Penalty (Watch Video)
Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video)
Football

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video)
Football Transfers in January 2020: Gareth Bale to Spurs, Erling Haaland to Juventus and Other Transfers That Could Happen in the Upcoming Window
Football

Football Transfers in January 2020: Gareth Bale to Spurs, Erling Haaland to Juventus and Other Transfers That Could Happen in the Upcoming Window
Lionel Messi Gets into a Heated Argument With Edinson Cavani During Argentina vs Uruguay International Friendly 2019 Match (Watch Video)
Football

Lionel Messi Gets into a Heated Argument With Edinson Cavani During Argentina vs Uruguay International Friendly 2019 Match (Watch Video)
Argentina vs Uruguay, International Friendly 2019 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs URU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Friendlies Football Match in India
Football

Argentina vs Uruguay, International Friendly 2019 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs URU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Friendlies Football Match in India
How to Watch Argentina vs Uruguay International Friendly 2019 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast of ARG vs URU & Football Score Updates on TV
Football

How to Watch Argentina vs Uruguay International Friendly 2019 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Live Telecast of ARG vs URU & Football Score Updates on TV
UEFA Champions League 2019–20: PSG Thrash Real Madrid 3–0 in Opener as Manchester City Cruise to Victory in Ukraine
Football

UEFA Champions League 2019–20: PSG Thrash Real Madrid 3–0 in Opener as Manchester City Cruise to Victory in Ukraine
Neymar Transfer Latest News Update: World’s Most Expensive Player Joins PSG Training Session Amid Reports of Barcelona Deal, to Miss Next Game vs Metz
Football

Neymar Transfer Latest News Update: World’s Most Expensive Player Joins PSG Training Session Amid Reports of Barcelona Deal, to Miss Next Game vs Metz
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement