Cristiano Ronaldo has reached Manchester ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League fixture where he's expected to feature for Manchester United against Newcastle United by the weekend. The Red Devils player shared pictures with his children and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez as he was spotted having a gala time with his family. Having returned to his den after over a decade, Ronaldo is all set to get into the groove for his upcoming matches.

Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's Picture with His Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

