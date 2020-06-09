Paulo Dybala Calls Out for Stringent Punishments in Italy Against Racists Jibes, Says ‘It Is Not Only People of Colour That Should Be Fighting Racism’

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The death of George Floyd had brought the protests against racism on the forefront. Many footballers including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and others have spoken up against racism. Now, Juventus star Paulo Dybala has called for stringent punishments in Italy for the attendees who make racist taunts against the players. During an interview with CNN, the Argentine said everyone who does not belong to the same colour will also have to fight for the cause. There have been many occasions where the players have been subjected to racist jibes from the fans. In fact, Juventus stars including Moise Kean and Miralem Pjanic have been subjected to this. Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Marcus Rashford Support #BlackOutTuesday, Arsenal, Burnley FC & Others Join the Movement.

Moise had scored a goal during the Serie A game against Cagliari in their own backyard. This surely didn’t go down well with the fans and they hurled monkey chats at the footballer. The fans were not punished for the same. While speaking about these incidents Dybala said that it isn’t easy for the players and the Italian government needs to take stringent measures to curb this. If not the matters should be allowed to take matters in their hands.

"If not, then it will be us, players who will have to take measures into our own hands so that this does not continue to happen because we are talking about one of the biggest championships in the world, where millions of people are watching and if they see that there is racism and no action is taken, people get emboldened and continue doing it," he said. The 26-year-old is currently prepping up for the upcoming season of Serie A at Juventus. He had also spoken up the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.