Liverpool, June 28: Liverpool midfielder James Milner took a thinly-veiled dig at the critics who, according to him, had questioned his move to Anfield from Manchester City in 2015. Following a lean spell initially, Milner has now added a Champions League and a Premier League medal into his illustrious trophy cabinet with Liverpool in the past two seasons. "I like the fact people thought I was making a mistake (by joining Liverpool)," Milner was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "It's one of the things that drives you.

"City is a great place but this was Liverpool, a hugely successful club but without recent history of winning. "They'd a near-miss in 2014 and I could still see the hangover when I came in. That had to be got rid of." Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Spat: James Milner has a Hilarious Take Over the Incident.

Liverpool ended their 30-year-old top-flight drought after City lost to Chelsea 1-2 away from home and Jurgen Klopp's troops dismantling Crystal Palace 4-0. The results meant City couldn't mathematically overhaul Liverpool's tally despite seven matches to go.

"It (match against Palace) was one of the proudest performances since I've been at the club," he said. "The manager set a challenge of how high a tempo we could set because playing behind closed doors was completely different. "The boys were straight on it, chasing, showing their ability. Palace are well-organised. Watching how our guys went about it, they were incredible."

