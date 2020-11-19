Pep Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City had come to expiry but now, has signed a two-year contract with the club. The contract will run until 2023 after the former Barcelona manager joined the club in 2016. With this, he will be with Manchester City for seven years. Guardiola was equally excited about the same and said that we have achieved a great deal together. Manchester City also confirmed the news on social media. Manchester City's Chairman Khaldoon Mubarak also said that Pep's ideologies have been woven into the ecosystem of the team and it was quite an obvious step to sign him. Pep Guardiola Urges Manchester City to Increase Standard to Have 'Any Chance' Against Real Madrid.

"It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations," said the Chairman. He also hoped that the news would bring a smile on the faces of the fans at Manchester City. Pep has been with Manchester City for 11 seasons now and the team has collected 29 major trophies. Their win percentage so far has been 73.87 per cent. Guardiola also said that having a kind of support that Manchester City offers him is the best thing the manager can have.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that," he said in the press release. City has won the FA Cup once and the League Cup three times since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016.

