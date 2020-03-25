Philippe Coutinho Transfer Updates: Manchester United, Chelsea Interested in Loan Move for Brazilian Midfielder

Philippe Coutinho (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona didn’t go according to plan as after a successful first season, the Brazilian quickly fell down the pecking order at the club. The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants in January 2018 from Premier League side Liverpool. However, after spending a season on loan at Bayern Munich, the Brazilian looks set for a return to England as various clubs are interested in acquiring his services. Philippe Coutinho played in England’s first division for five year’s. Chelsea in Talks With Barcelona Over Taking Philippe Coutinho on Loan.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Marca, Several club’s from England such as Manchester United and Chelsea are linked with Philippe Coutinho for a move in the summer. It is understood that Barcelona want at least £72 million but no club is willing to meet the asking price. However, it is reported that the Catalan side could ship him out on loan for another season if they fail to sell him. Wayne Rooney Believes Current Season Should Be Finished, Says Liverpool Deserve the Premier League 2019-20 Title.

Philippe Coutinho secured a loan to Bayern Munich at the start of this season with hopes of reigniting his career. The Brazilian has scored nine goals and assisted eight times in all competitions for the German club, but as per the reports in Germany, Bayern do not look to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season and will return to Barcelona.

With Coutinho failing ti impress the Barcelona hierarchy during his loan spell, the Spanish giants are looking to sell him in the summer. The Brazilian has ruled out a move to former club Liverpool but has generated interests from various Premier League sides. Arsenal and Spurs are the latest clubs to join the race for his signature.