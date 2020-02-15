PK Danish, 10-Year-old Kerala Boy, Scores a Goal From Corner Kick! Watch Videos of David Beckham To Roberto Carlos, Who Scored Unbelievable Zero-Degree Goals

Best Corner Kick Goals (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

A 10-year child from Kerela named PK Danish became an internet sensation ever since his video zero-degree corner kick became viral. During a match in All Kerala Kids Football Tournament, the child swings his boots to perfection and struck the ball in the nets from the corner of the ground. Well, pulling off a zero-degree goal is certainly not easy and only a handful of footballers can execute it. Thus, the goal of the young lad left everyone shell-shocked and Danish also received a lot of praises on social media. Well, some prominent footballers like David Beckham and Roberto Carlos have also pulled off this unbelievable art and below, we’ll look at some of the best corner kicks in the history of football. Top 5 Goals of the Week: From Karim Benzema vs Atletico Madrid to Steven Bergwijn vs Manchester City, Here's the Best of Football Goals.

In a zero-degree kick, one has struck the ball into the nets from the corner arc of the ground. Well, the point of the shoot and the goalposts are in the parallel position and thus, the ball needs to be hit in such a way that it gets a swing in the air and go into the nets. Well, you really don’t see these sort of goals often. However, some of the prolific footballers have managed to pull off this the zero-degree kick and have left the fans in awe. Have a look.

Sensational Strike By PK Danish!!

David Beckham, You Beauty!!

Toni Kross In Action!!

What A Strike By Michael Bradley!!

Unbelievable from Roberto Carlos!!

Brilliance From Theerathon Bunmathan!!

Coming back to PK Danish, the young sensation is aiming to be one of the best of footballers and is working very hard on his game. "His focus is mainly on football only, all the other things are secondary for him. So, me and my husband would like to encourage him in the field of football only. I hope that his efforts will be fruitful to become the best football player," Danish's mother told ANI. Well at 10, Danish skills are certainly sensational and it will be interesting to see what more he will achieve in the upcoming time.