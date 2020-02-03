Top 5 Goals of the Week: From Karim Benzema vs Atletico Madrid to Steven Bergwijn vs Manchester City, Here's the Best of Football Goals

Karim Benzema (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City lost out to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur which has all but ended their title hopes this season. The defeat sees Liverpool go 22 points clear of the defending champions which is a bridge too far for any club. Manchester United and Arsenal continued to drop points to fall further behind. In Italy, the top two of Juventus and Inter Milan grabbed easy wins and looks like the championship race will go down to the wire there. Spanish champions Barcelona also returned to winning ways in what was a confidence booster for new manager Quique Setien. A look at the top five goals from Europe’s top leagues. Kylian Mbappe Involved in Heated Exchange With Coach Thomas Tuchel During PSG’s 5–0 Ligue 1 Win Over Montpellier (Watch Video).

Ansu Fati vs Levante

A goal made by the sheer brilliance of Lionel Messi whose brilliant turn and inch-perfect through ball found youngster Ansu Fati clean on goal. The winger finished off the move in style to give Barcelona the lead.

Karim Benzema vs Atletico Madrid

French forward Karim Benzema did well to fire in a fast-paced cross from the edge of the box to score the only game of the goal against Atletico Madrid. It was a typical poachers finish by the experienced forward. Neymar Involved in Heated Exchange With Match Referee After Being Booked for Showboating During PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 Clash.

Antonio Rudiger vs Leicester City

Chelsea managed a draw against Leicester City thanks to a brace from defender Antonio Rudiger. His second was a textbook header from a Mason Mount free-kick where he leaped the highest to put the ball in the top corner.

Hakan Calhanoglu vs Hellas Verona

A deflected free-kick by Hakan Calhanoglu was the saviour for AC Milan against ten-man Hellas Verona. The 30-yard dead ball kick was hit with perfection by the Turkish playmaker to send the San Siro crowd wild with ecstasy.

Steven Bergwijn vs Manchester City

Dutch youngster Steven Bergwijn opened his Tottenham Hotspur account in style with a snapshot against Manchester City that gave his team the lead. His instant chest control and volley is our goal of the week.