Portugal begins a new era under the management of Roberto Martinez when it hosts Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 World Cup qualifier. The Selecao had a disappointing World Cup in Qatar as they were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals. Martinez is famous for introducing a fascinating brand of football during his time at Belgium but failed to win any major honours despite coaching some of the biggest names in world football. Portugal will be no different as well since it has some of the modern-day greats and the challenge to lead the team to glory will be amazing. Liechtenstein have had their fair share of problems in the past, being the whipping boys of every qualifying group and need a massive performance in the evening to turn things around. Portugal versus Liechtenstein will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on His Controversial Manchester United Exit; Says ‘Now I’m a Better Man’.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called up to the squad despite being 38 and playing in the Saudi League. The legendary footballer is set to lead the attack and captain the team. Pepe was also part of the team but pulled up at the last moment due to an injury. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao will be deployed on the wings, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva pulling the string in midfield.

Nicolas Hasler is the main man in midfield for Liechtenstein and also happens to be their leader. The visitors will opt for a three man backline and a five man midfield which will essentially park the bus against their more famous opponent. Mario Frick will be the playmaker and could occupy a more advanced position. Ramzan Mubarak! Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Star, Extends Greetings on Ramadan 2023 (See Post).

When is Portugal vs Liechtenstein, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. The match will be played on March 24 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Happy to Return’ Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Football Team Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers vs Liechtenstein (See Pics).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Portugal vs Liechtenstein, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. So, fans in India can watch Portugal vs Liechtenstein (POR vs LIE), UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match live on Sony Sports Network channels in English commentary. Jio users will be able to watch this contest on JioTV as well.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Portugal vs Liechtenstein, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Liechtenstein (POR vs LIE), and UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on the SonyLIV app and website. It should be a goal fest in favour of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to score a brace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).