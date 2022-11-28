Portugal takes on Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium in what is a battle of heavyweights in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Portugal was close to dropping points against Ghana in the opener courtesy of a howler from goalkeeper Diogo Costa who drew remarkable scenes on the touchline. But three points are all that matters in the group stages and Portugal will be confident of marching further forward. Opponents Uruguay dropped points against South Korea although they did come close twice scoring the winner only for the post to deny them. They have a strong team and knocked Portugal out in the Round of 16 at the last World Cup. Portugal versus Uruguay will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Win Over Ghana in FIFA World Cup 2022, Hosts Dinner With Portugal Teammates

Danilo Pereira is out of the group stages for Portugal with a broken rib he suffered in training. The front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Leao, and Joao Felix were on the scoresheet against Ghana and the trio carry a lot of threats in the attacking third. Bruno Fernandes will drop deep in midfield where he will partner Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves. Diogo Costa has the backing of the team management and should start again.

Diogo Godin will continue in the backline for Uruguay where he partners with Jose Maria Giminez. Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde looked sharp against South Korea and they will need to be on top of their game again. Luis Suarez and Federico Pellestri in the attacking third need to be involved more in the build-up and we can see Suarez dropping deep to orchestrate play today. Lionel Messi Gets Threatened by Mexican World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez For Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

When is Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Lusail Stadium. The game will be held on November 29, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Portugal vs Uruguay (POR vs URU), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV HD and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Uruguay (POR vs URU), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Portugal vs Uruguay Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. This match has a draw written all over it although we should see a good attacking game with action in both boxes.

