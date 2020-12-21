The Premier League has been full of twists and turns this season as there have been many surprising results. Unlike the past few campaigns, the English top-flight looks to be more open this season as several teams are punching above their weight while others are performing below their expectant level. The start of EPL 2020-21 has one of the most high-scoring ones in recent years so we take a look at some of the best forwards in the Premier League this season.

The Premier League is one of the most physically demanding and competitive leagues in the world which makes it more difficult for forwards to assert their dominance. But despite such high demands, the competition has managed to produce some of the best forward players world football has ever seen.

Best Forwards in Premier League 2020-21

5. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Not many expected Patrick Bamford to be among the top goal-scorers in the Premier League this season due to the arrival of record signing Rodrigo Moreno. But the 27-year-old had proved his doubters wrong and much like Leeds United has surprised everyone. The Englishman has scored nine goals this season and is the leading scorer for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Last season’s golden boot winner is already eyeing to retain the trophy. The Leicester man once again is the driving force behind his team as Brendan Rodgers looks to lead the Foxes to Premier League glory once again. The Englishman has scored 11 goals this season and looks set to play a crucial role in Leicester’s title bid.

3. Mo Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian once again is among the best forwards in the Premier League and is the current leading scorer. Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Mo Salah has played every game in the league for Liverpool, scoring 13 goals and assisting four times. Salah’s form has kept the Reds at the top of the table despite a turbulent start.

2. Dominick Calvert Lewin (Everton)

The Englishman has been a revelation under Carlo Ancelotti and has carried his form from the back end of the last season into the new campaign. Calvert Lewin has scored 11 goals so far and is the joint second-highest goal-scorer in the league and is one of the main reasons behind Everton’s surprise early title challenge.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane has been reinvented under Jose Mourinho as the striker is flourishing in the new role given to him. The Englishman is playing much deeper than his normal self, which has seen him lead the assist table with 10. However, the 27-year-old also has nine goals to his name this season and looks all set to add to that tally.

