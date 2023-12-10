Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his "disappointment" following the humiliating loss at home to AFC Bournemouth and admitted his side were "not good enough to be consistent". Manchester United’s rollercoaster season continued as they followed their encouraging midweek win over Chelsea with a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth, increasing the pressure on manager Ten Hag. Premier League 2023–24: Aston Villa Beats 1–0 Arsenal and More Misery for Erik ten Hag As Manchester United Lose 0-3 Against Bournemouth.

"As a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent. We have to work as a squad to improve that," Ten Hag said in the post-match presser. "I'm annoyed, disappointed. I expected something different. The way we started was no good. It was poor."

Ten Hag also said both he and his players must take responsibility for a damaging loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"We are together and all together, we are disappointed. It should not happen. And, yeah, we have to take the responsibility together," he added.

The 53-year-old felt was ultimately the cause of Man Utd's defeat to Bournemouth. "I think we didn't start well and we already had a warning shot, when they almost had a penalty. That should have woken us up. But then we gave a goal away very easily.

"And then you make them big because they are a transition team and they defended very tough. They go in the duels, they go one-on-one and it was very difficult then. I thought we played too but we didn't have the brilliance in the box," he said.

Man Utd have some big matches coming up, including a trip to face Premier League leaders Liverpool next weekend and Ten Hag acknowledged his team need to put things right.

"First, we have to put this in the right place. And of course, we know what is coming up and we have to do things better. And as you said, the difference between the start against Chelsea and today was massive and that shouldn't happen."

After Saturday's result, Bournemouth with fourth win in five matches moved them up to 13th on 19 points, level with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Chelsea while Man Utd remained sixth with 27 points.

