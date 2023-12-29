David Moyes hailed his West Ham United side as they finished a memorable 2023 with a 2-0 away win against an Arsenal side who were seeking to go top of the Premier League. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos earned Moyes his first ever away win against Arsenal in all competitions. Arsenal 0–2 West Ham, Premier League 2023–24: Tomas Soucek, Konstantinos Mavropanos Score As Gunners Suffer First Home Defeat of Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"What about 2023 for us as a club? It’s been fantastic. And thankfully we’ve finished it off in great fashion today," Moyes told the club’s official website as quoted by Premier League.

"We’ve lost a couple of games conceding five in recent weeks, which I’ve hated. I try not to get my teams to do that, but tonight we’ve defended really well," he added.

West Ham were dealt a blow just after the half-hour mark when playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who had appeared to be injured during the warm-up, was eventually forced off and replaced by Said Benrahma.

"We had two different centre-halves tonight, we lost [Lucas] Paqueta [during the first half], after he picked up an injury in the warm-up.

"So there were lots of things going against us, but I have to say it was a brilliant resolute performance. They did everything together, they worked so hard together and we could have even got another right at the end there from the penalty," Moyes added. Brighton 4–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Spurs Outplayed in Loss Against Seagulls To Damage Top-Four Credentials (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Victory in north London was the West Ham's third league success in a row, and closed a month which has seen successes against top-six staples Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and now Arsenal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).