Premier League Offered Wembley Stadium by English FA to Complete Remainder of the Season: Report

Wembley Stadium (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sporting world has come to a standstill as several competitions have been either suspended including the Premier League. There are a lot of rumours about the first division football in England being played behind closed doors due with no fans inside the stadium. The FA seems to be on board with this decision as they have offered the Wembley Stadium to the Premier League to help them finish the 2019-20 season. Premier League Clubs To Receive Advance Payments To Aid Cash Flow Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to a report from Mirror, the English FA have offered Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park to the Premier League in bid to help them finish the current season. It is understood that as much as four matches could be played at the national stadium in order to keep the travelling at a minimum for players match officials and media. Premier League ‘To Follow Belgium and Cancel Rest of EPL 2019–20 Season’, Says Udinese Sporting Director Pieraolo Marino.

It is also understood that the National Football Centre at St George’s Park will be made available for teams to use as their quarantined training base to keep their staff and players together. The football centre is reported to have 228 hotel rooms and 13 football pitches which can be used by the Premier League teams.

Clubs in Germany and Spain are considering to start team training sessions as they look to complete their domestic leagues. German champions Bayern Munich released a statement saying that the team will be back in training and it will be done in coordination with the government policy and the authorities.

Earlier, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hudgson said that the current season must be finished. ‘Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season,’ said the 72-year-old told the Palace website.