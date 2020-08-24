A Kingsley Coman goal was enough for a Bayern Munich side that had 42 scored goals in their last 10 games to win the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 title after beating PSG 1-0 in the final on Sunday. Both teams were guilty of missing opportunities in a scrappy final but Coman found the net when it mattered. The 24-year-old, former PSG academy product, scored the decisive goal after getting to the end of a Joshua Kimmich cross to break the deadlock in the 59th minute and with it break PSG hearts. Neymar broke down at the end of the final whistle, his time at the French capital perhaps drawing to an end with this final defeat. PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich, Champions League Final 2019-20 Highlights.

But PSG will be more heartbroken looking back at the opportunities they missed and wasted in the first half. 18 minutes into the match, Neymar was through on goal and should have scored. But the Brazilian, carrying PSG hopes on his shoulder and the burden of delivering the biggest trophy with the price on himself was denied twice by Manuel Neuer who first saved with his stretched left leg and then was swift to rise and block another attempt. Kylian Mbappe Trolled for Missing a Sitter, Neymar for His Antics; Fans Roast PSG Duo During Champions League Final Against Bayern Munich (Watch Video).

Kingsley Coman Scores the Winning Goal in UCL 2019-20 Final

🎬 Este es el gol que le está dando a Bayern Munich la ventaja sobre PSG en la #UCLfinal. Hacé lo que quieras, Kimmich. pic.twitter.com/TXEGXN45P0 — El Mediapunta (@elmediapuntafm) August 23, 2020

Neuer was also lucky not to concede when Kylian Mbappe found himself clear on goal sight after an Ander Herrera cut-back left the entire goal at his mercy with Bayern all around. But Mbappe, world’s second most expensive player after teammate Neymar, shot straight through the middle and straight into Neuer’s hands. The German did not move feet as the ball graciously graced his palms after a soft touch by the World Cup-winning Frenchman. Minutes earlier Angel di Maria had shot into the heavens after Herrera had sent him clear.

Bayern scored from a move they started after blocking a PSG counter-attack. Leon Goretzka intercepted a Leonardo Paredes pass and found Kimmich, who passed to Serge Gnabry. Muller than returned the ball to Kimmich under pressure outside the box.

The German right-back, troubled all night by the pace of Di Maria and Mbappe, crossed swiftly to the far post where Coman, free from his marker Thilo Kehrer headed into the net. The young Frenchman found the far corner with a composed header to put Bayern ahead and PSG never looked like they could score in the second half.

