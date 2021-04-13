Bayern Munich will look to overturn a 2-3 deficit from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when they visit the French club for the crucial second leg. PSG vs Bayern Munich (PSG vs BAY) UCL quarter-final match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium on April 13 (Tuesday). Both these sides played the Champions League final last season where Bayern beat PSG 1-0 to win their sixth UCL title. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the PSG vs BAY match should scroll down for all details. PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2020–21 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Online.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in between Marquinhos’ goal to give PSG a 3-2 lead in the first leg at Germany. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller scored the goals for Bayern in the defeat giving the title holders something to fight for in the second leg. Bayern are still without striker Robert Lewandowski while Serge Gnabry and Niklas Sule are also doubtful. PSG striker Mauro Icardi has also been ruled out of the second leg. Neymar Transfer News Update: PSG Rejected €300M Bid From Real Madrid in 2019, Claims Brazilian’s Former Agent.

PSG vs BAY, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Manuel Neuer (BAY) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

PSG vs BAY, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – David Alaba (BAY), Marquinhos (PSG) and Alphonso Davies (BAY) will be selected as the defenders.

PSG vs BAY, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marco Verratti (PSG), Leroy Sane (PSG), Leandro Paredes (PSG) and Kingsley Coman (BAY) will be picked as the four midfielders.

PSG vs BAY, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Thomas Muller (BAY) will be made the three forwards.

PSG vs BAY, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY), David Alaba (BAY), Marquinhos (PSG), Alphonso Davies (BAY), Marco Verratti (PSG), Leroy Sane (PSG), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Kingsley Coman (BAY), Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Thomas Muller (BAY).

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Neymar can be made the vice-captain for the PSG vs Bayern Munich match.

