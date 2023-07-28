PSG is a club which in dire need of positivity and Luis Enrique, their new manager, has a massive rebuild job on hands. The French giants had a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in their last game and they will be continuing their Japan tour with a friendly tie against Cerezo Osaka. The dominance in France has been synonymous with continuous failure in Europe which means the Qatari project at PSG has failed to gather momentum. The Kylian Mbappe saga is another contentious issue the club is leading with and in all probability, the French skipper has played his last game for the club. PSG versus Cerezo Osaka starts at 3:50 PM IST. David Silva, Former Spain and Manchester City Midfielder, Announces Retirement at 37 Because of Serious Knee Injury.

Neymar and Marco Asensio are the main player for PSG in attack and a lot will ride on their shoulders for getting the goals. Marco Verratti has personal terms agreed for a move to Saudi Arabia and is requesting the club to lower his transfer fee. He is certain to not feature against Cerezo Osaka. Milan Skriniar looked good in the last match and he will be looking to build form at his new club.

Satoki Uejo is expected to return to the starting eleven for Cerezo Osaka after being left on the bench in the last game. Mutsuki Kato on the wings is a threat for PSG given the pace he possesses in his game. Former Manchester United midfielder Shinjo Kagawa in midfield will try and control the tempo of the game for the Japanese club.

When is PSG vs Cerezo Osaka, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will be resuming their preparation in a pre-season match against Cerezo Osaka on Friday, July 28. The game will begin at 3:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Nagai, Japan. UEFA Clears Barcelona for Champions League; Warns Investigation into Referee Payments Can Be Reopened.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Cerezo Osaka, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The PSG vs Cerezo Osaka match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Cerezo Osaka, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on PSGTV Premium. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. PSG should secure an easy win in this game with huge gulf in class between the two clubs.

