PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund (DOR) lock horns in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. PSG vs DOR match will be played at the Parc de Princes Stadium in Paris on March 11, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Thomas Tuchel’s side have work to do in this fixture as they look to avoid yet another early exit for Europe’s premier footballing competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for PSG vs Borussia Dortmund can scroll down below. Sick Kylian Mbappe Doubtful for PSG's Do-Or-Die Match Against Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2019-20.

Lucian Favre’s men hold the upper hand in the tie after coming out as 2-1 winners in the first leg. Erling Haaland was once again on target for the Yellow and Blacks as they sunk an out-of-sorts Paris Team at the Signal Iduna Park. PSG have defeated Dortmund just once and will have a huge task in front of them. There are doubts over the availability of Kylian Mbappe as the teenager is suffering from illness. The French forward is likely to start on the bench and could make a substitute appearance.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas (PSG) has been in brilliant form and can be selected as your keeper.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should go for three defenders in your team and they must be Prensel Kimpembe (PSG), Juan Bernat (PSG) and Achraf Hakimi (DOR).

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – The four midfielders in your team must be Angel Di Maria (PSG), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Emre Can (DOR) and Axel Witsel (DOR).

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Neymar (PSG), Jadon Sancho (DOR) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Keylor Navas (PSG) (GK), Prensel Kimpembe (PSG), Juan Bernat (PSG), Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Emre Can (DOR), Axel Witsel (DOR), Neymar (PSG), Jadon Sancho (DOR) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

Neymar (PSG) will be important for the French side if they are to go through from this tie and should be selected as your captain. Jadon Sancho (DOR) is the most creative player in Dortmund’s team and can be picked as your vice-captain.