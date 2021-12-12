Paris Saint Germain sit comfortably at the top of the team standings and will be aiming to extend their advantage even further when they host Monaco for the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Prices Stadium in Paris on December 12, 2021 (late Sunday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe's Brace Leads PSG To 4-1 Win Club Brugge in UCL 2021-22.

Paris Saint Germain, despite having a huge lead at the top of the points table, they have fallen off the pace in recent weeks, drawing their last two games in the league against Lens and Nice and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, AS Monaco have started to find their form in recent matches, winning consecutive games to climb up the table and could move into the top four with a win and if other results go their way. Kylian Mbappe Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Labels Lionel Messi as ‘The Best’.

When is for PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Monaco match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on December 13, 2021 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

