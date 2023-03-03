Neymar Jr, superstar Brazilian forward and one of the most reliable pillars of PSG injured his ankle during a Ligue 1 game against Lille. He twisted his ankle during a tussle for possession and had to be stretchered off immediately. Now, PSG boss Christopher Galtier confirms that Neymar has damaged his ankle ligament and won't be available for the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League. Neymar Gets Injured During PSG's Match Against Lille, Had To Be Stretchered Off the Pitch.

Neymar Ruled Out of PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Tie

Neymar Jr will miss Bayern-PSG game, Christophe Galtier has announced 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG “Neymar will not be available for next two games — he’s one of the top scorers and assist providers in Ligue 1, that’s a big loss”, Galtier added. pic.twitter.com/CRavpdPVGI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2023

