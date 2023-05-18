Rio De Janeiro, May 18 (IANS) Barcelona could make a move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga in the European summer transfer window, according to media reports in Brazil. The Catalan giants see Veiga as a low-cost option to reinforce their squad as they seek to adhere to financial fair play rules to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi, newspaper O Globo said on Wednesday. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Have Good Relationship With Argentina Star but There Is No Plan to Bring Him Back.

Veiga is widely regarded as one of the premier midfielders in Brazilian football, having helped Palmeiras win two Copa Libertadores trophies and a Brazilian Serie A title in the past three years.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Palmeiras until December 2026 and has a market value of 14 million euros, according to player transfer platform Transfermarkt. La Liga and Espanyol Trying To Identify Field Invaders After Barcelona’s Title Win.

Forward Raphinha is currently the only Brazilian in Barcelona's first-team squad.

