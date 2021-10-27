Barcelona will travel to take on Rayo Vallecano in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Vallecas Stadium in Madrid on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams were on the losing end in their previous fixture and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22: David Alaba, Lucas Vasquez Seal Three Points For Los Blancos in El Clasico.

Not many expected Rayo Vallecano to be ahead of Barcelona in the table at this stage of the season but the Madrid side are one point ahead of their Catalan opponents. Ronald Koeman’s team has endured one of the worst starts in the club's recent history which was worsened by a disappointing loss on El Clasico. Meanwhile, Rayo will be unsatisfied after their loss to Betis and will be aiming to return to winning ways as they managed to come back from a two-goal deficit but a late goal saw them return empty-handed from Seville. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman’s Car Mobbed by Fans After Catalan Side’s El Clasico Defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga 2021–22 (Watch Video).

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Vallecas Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).