Manchester City have an away game against RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie, with the side looking to shake off their recent draw against Nottingham Forest in the league. Pep Guardiola is yet to win Europe’s top honour as a Manchester City boss and a fresh campaign will once again raise the fans' expectations. City, though, have not been at their very best this season, with inconsistency being a key problem. They are still in the Premier League race and will fancy their chances against RB Leipzig. Opponents Leipzig are fifth in the German Bundesliga table but only four short off leaders Bayern Munich which puts them firmly in the title race. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack on home turf. RB Leipzig versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool 2–5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Los Blancos Produce Stunning Second-Half Comeback to Win Anfield Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Due to fitness concerns, Peter Gulacsi, Dani Olmo, and Abdou Diallo are the players ruled out for RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer return to the matchday squad and will feature. Willi Orban and Josko Gvardiol in the backline have their task cut out, considering the attacking threat posed by Manchester City. Timo Werner and Andre Silva provide the goal-scoring threat, while Emil Forsberg links midfield and attack.

Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have not trained with Manchester City in the build up the game and will miss the trip to Germany. In addition, the duo, John Stones suffers from a hamstring problem and will not be part of the matchday squad. Erling Haaland has not been his usual self when playing away from home and this will be a tough test for him. Christian Atsu's Body Repatriated to Ghana After Former Chelsea and Newcastle United Footballer's Death in Turkey Earthquake.

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

RB Leipzig will face Manchester City in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Where to Get Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both teams will play a high-pressing game and it should be an open match with plenty of chances created.

