Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Barcelona (Photo Credits: @FCBarcelona)

Barcelona's season is at a precarious moment with lots of on and off-field issues. The Catalonians were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao just days after a Lionel Messi social media tirade against his bosses. Manager Quique Setien knows he needs good results at the start of his tenure to keep fans by his side with patience so little these days in modern football. He faces Real Betis next, a club he left in 2019 after leading them to Europa League in his first term there. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2019-20 can scroll down below. Barcelona Announce 18-Man Squad for La Liga 2019–20 Clash Against Real Betis.

Barcelona could find themselves six points off Real Madrid at kick-off since the Los Blancos play earlier. Real Betis are 12th in La Liga but can get the odd three points at home. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele's season is all but over which is a huge blow for Barcelona. Lionel Messi was poor against Bilbao in the last game and the club captain needs to get back to his best soon. Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann are expected to make comebacks in the playing eleven after being on the bench in the previous fixture. Ansu Fati should get the nod on the wing with very little options available in that position. Pep Guardiola Tells Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona Despite Manchester City Links.

William Carvalho and Andres Guardado will not be part of the squad that faces Barcelona owing to injury. Nabil Fekir is a threat in midfield and his link-up play with Borja Iglesias is a threat for Barcelona. Veteran midfielder Joaquin will provide the calming influence in the middle of the park for the hosts.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Betis vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2019-20 is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2020 (Monday). The match will kick off at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at Benito Villamarin Stadium.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Real Betis vs Barcelona live telecast will not be available on any TV channels in India as there is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Despite the unavailability of the official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga in India, fans can still catch Real Betis vs Barcelona match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Barcelona despite their struggle are good enough to defeat Real Betis in their own den provided they don’t get complacent. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he is one player that can turn the game on its head at any moment.