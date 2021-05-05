Real Madrid are looking to add more firepower to their attacking line-up next season and have identified PSG star Kylian Mbappe as their primary target. Along with the French striker, the Los Blancos also have Borussia Dortmund target man Erling Haaland in their sights, who is also scouted by several heavyweights across Europe such as Barcelona and Manchester City. Erling Haaland Transfer Update: Borussia Dortmund Striker Reportedly Wants To Play Only for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

According to a recent report from AS, Real Madrid are the favourites in the race to sign Erling Haaland but will have to wait until 2022 to get their man. Los Blancos will try to land Kylian Mbappe in the summer and then will turn their focus on the Norwegian striker the following season.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January of 2020 and has been one of the best players in the world, garnering the attention of several European giants. The youngster has a transfer fee of 75 million, but it becomes active from the 2022 season as the 20-year-old is likely to stay at the German club for another year.

‘Erling is staying for another year. He is in total agreement, I see him every day and I can say that he identifies completely with the club,’ said Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl in a recent interview.

It is understood that Real Madrid plan to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and then link him up with Erling Haaland the following campaign and Dortmund are happy to go along with Madrid's strategy allowing them to keep the prolific striker there for another year. The good relationship between Dortmund CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke and Florentino Pérez is also key to this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).