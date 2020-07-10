Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: Real Madrid will be looking to go four points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga once again when it hosts Alaves tonight at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The Los Blancos have won all their games since the restart which is a remarkable feat considering the inconsistency dominant in their performance for the majority of the season. Although the wins have been far from convincing, the dodged fight the Los Blancos have displayed is commendable. Alaves are 17th in the table, and a few negative results could see them in the drop zone, which makes this clash a crucial one for their survival. Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Check Out the Predicted Line-Up RM vs ALA in Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Skipper Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are suspended for the contest which is a huge blow for Real Madrid’s defensive unit. Raphael Varane should come into partner Diego Militao in the backline with Lucas Vazquez filling in for Dani Carvajal. Luka Modric played the entire 90 minutes in the sultry conditions against Athletic Bilbao and will be likely rested by Zinedine Zidane. One guy who rarely gets a rest is Karim Benzema with Frenchman expected to lead Real Madrid’s attack.

Ruben Duarte was stretched off for Alaves playing against Real Valladolid, and it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season. To make matters worse, Fernando Pacheco is absent too, and his place in the starting eleven will be taken up by Roberto Jimenez. Joselu and Lucas Perez form a two-man strike force for the visitors with Tomas Pina bringing creativity in the middle. Both Lucas Perez and Joselu have managed 11 and 10 goals respectively this season and decent in front of goal. RM vs ALA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Alaves Football Match.

When is Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid vs Alaves clash will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 11, 2020 (Friday mid-night). The La Liga 2019-20 match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 football match won’t be telecasted live on any TV Channels as there are no official broadcasters for the Spanish league in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Real Madrid vs Alaves clash in La Liga 2019-20 can be streamed online of the Facebook channel of La Liga. So fans can log into La Liga FB page to catch the live action of the game. Real Madrid will dominate the contest, but as has been their trend post-COVID-19 break, they will win with not a massive goal tally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).