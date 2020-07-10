Real Madrid will be hosting Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the big to maintain the top slot on the La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team currently has 77 points in their kitty and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona trails the Los Blancos only by one point and is on number two. Now Real Madrid has already announced their 22 member squad for the game. Marcelo would be missing out on the game due to an injury. “It was just discomfort, it wasn’t a relapse (after his ankle surgery),” Zinedine Zidane said in his pre-match press conference. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups of the squad. RM vs ALA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Alaves Football Match.

Eden Hazard makes a comeback into the squad. Also, the first team does not have Dani Carvajal and thus Lucas Vazquez could step into his shoes. Striker Luka Jovic is under a self-isolation after his friend was tested positively due to coronavirus. Coming to the visitors, they do not have fresh injury concerns. The only concerns they have are Ruben Duarte and Fernando Pacheco will be missing due to a foot and muscle injury, respectively.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

Deportivo Alaves: Jimenez; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Magallan, Marin; Mendez, Fejsa, Pina, Sainz; Joselu, Perez

Real Madrid is expected to do by go by the 4-3-3 formation whereas, their opponents is very likely to take on the opponents with the 4-4-2 formation. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).