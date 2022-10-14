Barcelona's jersey during El Clasico match against Real Madrid will feature the logo of Canadian rapper and singer Drake. Barcelona and Real Madrid take on each other in the La Liga 2022-23 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 16. Drake's OVO owl logo will replace principle sponsor Spotify on the front of the Barcelona shirt for this game. Drake, last year, became the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify and to celebrate the feat Spotify has decided to use his logo instead of their's.

Drake's OVO Owl Logo on Barcelona Shirt

