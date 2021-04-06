Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in leg 1 of the quarter-final clash of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday Night (April 7). Both teams are reeling with injuries, and selecting a potent line-up would be their first challenge. Liverpool have have been far away from their best this season and find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League points table. On the other hand, Real Madrid have been unbeaten since January and would like to extend their streak. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other RMA vs LIV clash details. Real Madrid vs Liverpool Dream11 Prediction in UCL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team.

With the two sides being powerhouses of their respective leagues, an exciting contest is on the cards. Even the head-to-head can’t separate the two sides. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid ran away with three victories each in the six meetings. The last match between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League 2018 final, and as we all know, the Los Blancos registered a thumping 3-1 victory. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information.

When is Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Leg 1 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on April 7, 2021 (Wednesday Night). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Real Madrid vs Liverpool leg 1 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).