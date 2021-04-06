Real Madrid (RMA) will host Liverpool (LIV) in Leg 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final clash. RMA vs LIV encounter will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on April 06, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams will be aiming to gain an advantage in the opening leg of the fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RMA vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Real Madrid Captain Injured While Playing For Spain, Will Not Play Against Barcelona & Liverpool.

Both teams come into this tie on the back of some decent results but recent history favours the Spanish giants, who have all the previous three encounters between the teams including the 2018 Champions League final. However, it was Liverpool, who came out on top in the last knockout tie among the teams, winning 5-0 on aggregate, Real Madrid’s biggest ever defeat in a two-legged knockout competition.

RMA vs LIV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RMA) must be your keeper for this clash.

RMA vs LIV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferlan Mendy (RMA), Dani Carvajal (RMA) and Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV) must be the defenders in your team.

RMA vs LIV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RMA), Casemiro (RMA), Fabinho (LIV) and Thiago Alcantara (LIV) must be your midfielders.

RMA vs LIV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RMA), Mo Salah (LIV) and Diogo Jota (LIV) must be your forwards.

Karim Benzema (RMA) must be the captain of your RMA vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Diogo Jota (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

