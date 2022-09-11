Real Madrid will be looking for their fifth win of the season and leapfrog Barcelona to the top of the table when they host Mallorca. The Los Blancos head into the clash on the back of a 3-0 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. The defending La Liga and European champions have made a brilliant start under Carlo Ancelotti once again and they will be the team to beat this season. With some crucial games coming up before the international break, Carlo Ancelotti will be making some changes to keep the squad afresh. Real Madrid versus Mallorca will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 5:30 PM IST. Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23: Catalan Giants Continue Winning Run in Domestic League (Watch Video Highlights)

Karim Benzema and Eder Militao are out for Real Madrid due to fitness issues. Antonio Rudiger will partner with David Alaba in the central defence with Eden Hazard will assume the false nine. Rodrygo should replace Federico Valverde on the wings with French youngster Eduardo Camavinga also getting a start in the midfield. Luka Modric will be rested for this tie and will likely start in the Champions League while Toni Kroos continues to feature.

Dominik Greif, Iddrisu Baba, Amath Ndiaye, and Angel Rodriguez are all out injured for Mallorca with no timeline given for the return. Lee Kang-in and Vedat Muriqi will lead the attack in a 3-5-2 formation. Antonio Sanchez and Dani Rodriguez will be in midfield to exert pressure on Madrid with the hosts expected to dominate possession. Antonio Raillo is the leader of the backline and needs to have a steady game. Mallorca is thirteenth currently with just a solitary win so far, which keeps them under pressure.

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca clash. Easy game for Real Madrid but one they should be able to get the three points from owing to the champ. Real Madrid is one of the in-form European sides and should continue their winning momentum.

