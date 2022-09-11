Barcelona thrashed Cadiz 4-0 in an away game of the La Liga 2022-23 at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla today. Blaugranas had four different scorers in this game as Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele all found the back of the nets. Barca climbed to top spot of the La Liga standings after winning four consecutives matches.

Watch La Liga match Video Highlights:

